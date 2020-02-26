Pers Helton explained, chomu threw boyfriend before Wesley

American socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton is known worldwide not only for his scandals but also due to the rapid novels with well-known singles.

Now glamorous blonde enjoys a life independent women, but more recently she had to marry a 34-year-old actor Chris Zilko. However, shortly before the wedding, Paris broke up with her fiance, and here’s why.

For a long time, Hilton did not comment on the break with Chris, but in an interview with “Cosmopolitan UK” has told, why I left boyfriend literally under the altar.

As explained 39-year-old celebrity, she had a great relationship with her boyfriend, but at some point she realized that he was “not for her”.

It was the best decision I ever made in my life. I am an incredible woman and deserve someone amazing. I worked too hard to just give your life to someone else. Everything must be perfect. – confessed businesswoman.

On the question of journalists, whether freely now, her heart Hilton responded that he considers himself an independent woman and gets pleasure from the fact that no one is in control. Free time Paris spends with friends or at your favorite classes.