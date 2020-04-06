Personally thanked: Lolita said, as he sang for trump (video)

The controversial singer Lolita Milyavskaya, who recently angered the network of the Donbas and the Crimea, boasted “an acquaintance”. According to Lolita, she sang for the President of the United States Donald trump.

“Mr. trump was not yet the President of the vast country. I used to sing in his casino in Atlantic city and he’s a very hospitable Host, always personally thanked all the artists. Not sure that’s exactly what I said, but after the concert I just spoke with him). Apart the files on” — wrote Lolita, adding a video with trump.

Note that video with trump angered producer pianist Lola Stanovoy Michael Levitas. He said that trump praised his ward.

“Lolita has no rights to this video, never received permission to publish from the President trump, no Lola Stanovoy, and it is not clear how she took this video. Her post is misleading her fans and the General public”, — was indignant Levinas.

Itself Palladium did not respond to this statement and video is not removed.

