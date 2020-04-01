Peskov said Putin protects Russia from coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

Песков рассказал, как в России защищают Путина от коронавируса

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov has answered the question, abstains whether the head of state Vladimir Putin handshakes. It is reported TASS on Wednesday, April 1.

“Now all keep social distance”, — he told, answering a question, shake Putin’s hand.

Official Kremlin spokesman said the President prefers these days to do everything remotely. “Everyone can see how he works remotely, and now this format will be used as widely as possible”, — he added.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, said that to protect Russian leader’s every effort. To the question about wearing Putin mask, he stated that members of public events, which present the President, doing special tests.

According to the latest data, in Russia the new coronavirus has claimed the lives of 24 people. Just registered 2777 infected in 75 regions.

