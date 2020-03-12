Peskov said, whether Putin intends to go on new presidential election

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made a final decision about participation in the presidential elections in Russia in 2024. This unexpected statement was made by press Secretary of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov.

At the same time, he recalled the experience of “some countries” that “difficult years” took a decision on the possibility for the incumbent to remain and continue on his way.”

It is noteworthy that now to the global challenges that we must effectively oppose Russia, the Kremlin attributed the coronavirus, which “has very profound implications for the world economy right now and potentially can have more serious consequences for the world economy”.

“Specifically this refers to the sum total of what you have listed: coronavirus, which has very profound implications for the world economy right now and potentially can have more serious consequences for the world economy,” he said.

Recall that in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak of coronavirus counted 15 cases, of which 4 of the latter case — people who have returned from Italy. Three patients are considered cured.

We will remind, on March 10, deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted in the second reading the bill on amendments to the Constitution. Was formed the final version of the basic law, which will enter into force after signing by President Vladimir Putin. Among the innovations — the nullification of all previous presidential terms for the incumbent.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter