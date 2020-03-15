Peter Jackson working on a film about The Beatles

Disney plans to release the ribbon rolled on 4 September 2020.

For the film used 55 hours of material not shown before. The tape will tell about the work of the group on the album Let It Be her last performance on a rooftop in London.

The Director has used the film-a chronicle of Michael Lindsay-of Hoggs Let It Be recorded concurrently with the recording of the album.

In the work on the project was attended by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison.