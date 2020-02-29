Petra Kvitova vs Arina Sobolenko: live streaming free for the WTA Doha

Petra Kvitova vs Arina Sobolenko. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 29, 2020)

The title of the tournament in Doha on February 29 will be played by Kvitova and Sobolenko. Petra has a slight advantage in personal meetings and is playing as a favorite of bookmakers. Who will get the trophy? – The answer in our forecast for the match.

Petra Kvitova

Showing not the most convincing and stable game, Petra Kvitova reached the finals in Doha. It is significant that in 2018, when the Czech tennis player last played here, she managed to take her title.

In none of the four matches held on the tournament grid did Kvitova win a landslide victory. In the first two fights against Suarez-Navarro and Ostapenko gave sets. In the quarter-finals with Jaber, only in two tie-breaks did she break the opponent’s resistance (7-6, 7-6).

The semifinal against Barty also ended in a three-set victory (6-4, 2-6, 6-4). Unsuccessfully, Ashley played at break points, allowing Petra to realize four of four attempts. At the same time, she herself four times gave her pitch. Before that, in matches with Ostapenko and Jaber, she lost five games on her serve five times.

Arina Sobolenko

Arina Sobolenko performs in Doha for the first time in her career and was immediately able to reach the finals.

According to the tournament bracket, the Belarusian tennis player alternated confident matches with not the most convincing victories. In the first round, Contaveit struggled to overcome resistance (7-5, 2-6, 7-5). Following was the defeat of Saqqari (6-3, 6-0). In the quarterfinal, she again experienced difficulties in the game with Zheng Saysai (3-6, 7-6, 6-3).

The semifinal against Svetlana Kuznetsova, contrary to our expectations expressed in the forecast for the match, Arina Sobolenko held very confidently (6-4, 6-3). 75% of hits with the first ball from Arina did their job. Given the powerful feed factor and such a high percentage of accuracy, it was hard for Svetlana to restrain such Arina.

Statistics

In personal meetings leads Kvitova 2-1.

Kvitova in three of four matches in Doha gave sets to rivals.

Sobolenko in the last two matches in Doha reached an indicator of 66% in terms of accuracy with the first ball.

Forecast

The odds for Sobolenko’s victory in the upcoming finals are at just above 2.00. We do not believe that the Czech tennis player is the favorite of the game. Arina was able to reach a high percentage of accuracy for herself with the first ball, which traditionally adds to her confidence and allows her to feel calm on her serve. In Petra’s game, there was no obvious progress during the tournament. We offer a forecast for the victory of the representative of Belarus.

Our forecast is the victory of Sobolenko for a coefficient of 2.02 in BC Marathon .