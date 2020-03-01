PFC Sochi vs Arsenal Tula: live streaming free for the Premier League

Sochi vs Arsenal: prediction for the match (March 1, 2020)

Sochi did not win the championship for seven matches – in the forecast we evaluated the hosts’ ability to interrupt this series on March 1 in a duel with Arsenal. What are the odds for the hosts?

Sochi

Sochi failed the first part of the season – the leopards could not get out of last place in the table before the winter break. However, the situation for the team of Vladimir Fedotov is not hopeless – the zone of transitional matches is at a distance of four points, five points are not enough to save the 12th line.

In winter, Sochi was widely heard in the press – at first it was discussed for a long time and the transfer of Aleksandr Kokorin on loan from Zenit took place, then the leopards signed the French Adil Rami and Janelli Imbula, these transfers should certainly help the team maintain a residence permit in the Prime League.

Arsenal

Arsenal satisfactorily spent the first part of the season – Igor Cherevchenko ’s team, after 19 rounds, is in seventh place in the table. However, it will be very difficult for the “gunners” to compete for the Europa League zone – the fifth Lokomotiv has nine points more. In winter, Arsenal was not active in the transfer market, but the transition of Yuri Lodygin is worth noting.

Statistics

In the first round, the teams painted a draw 1: 1

Sochi have not lost in their last two matches – two draws

Sochi failed to score in only one of the last five home matches

Forecast

Sochi solidly strengthened in the winter and will obviously bet on maintaining a residence permit in the Premier League – the leopards have virtually no time to roll out. In home games, Sochi will probably take risks and actively play in the attack – Arsenal is certainly a serious rival, but the Gunners have no superiority in the class, and they are far from ideal in defense.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Sochi . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.60