Pharmacies will be punished for unjustified rise in prices and create a shortage

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (ACU) monitors the situation on the markets of pharmaceuticals and warns against unjustified price increases will result in a fine.

“The facts of unjustified price increases for medicines and hygiene items will be carefully investigated in the shortest possible time. The same applies to other potential abuses, for example, creating an artificial shortage,” — said in the anti-monopoly Committee, reported Fakty.com.ua.

For anticompetitive behavior in the market, the AMCU may impose fines of up to 10% of annual turnover of the offender.