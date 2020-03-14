Phoenix VS Progreso live streaming free

Phoenix VS Progreso. Forecast for the Uruguay Championship match (March 14, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the Uruguayan championship match, in which on March 14 the Phoenix will host Progreso. Will the hosts win the first victory of the season? – the answer is in our material.

Phoenix

Last season, Phoenix became the 14th team in Uruguay, recording just two wins in 15 rounds of Klausura, while the team scored less than one goal per match on average.

The new season “ white-violet ” began successfully – in the sum of two matches they beat the Ecuadorian El Nacional (3: 2) and reached the 1/16 finals of the South American Cup, but after three games in the launched Premier League Aperture they go without victories – defeat and two world.

In the last round, the “ fiery bird ” played the world away with Plaza Colony (1: 1) on the road, which few could give a forecast.

Progreso

“ Progreso ” celebrated its centenary three years ago and during this time only once managed to win the gold of the Uruguay championship. Last year, Guachos became the third in Klausur, losing only one point to the first Nacional.

In January, “ Los de La Teja ” started unsuccessfully in the Copa Libertadores, where it took off already in qualification, losing in the sum of two meetings to Ecuadorian “Barcelona” (1: 5). After three rounds of the Aperture, ” yellow-red ” is in second position and so far they are going without defeat.

In the last round, the guests parted peace with Liverpool from Montevideo (1: 1).

Statistics

Phoenix have won 2 of their last 3 home matches

Progreso has won 7 of the last 10 away matches

In 6 of the last 9 in-person matches, at least three goals were scored

The last personal meeting ended with the victory of Progreso (2: 1)

Forecast

“ Progreso ” flew out of the Libertadores Cup and can now throw all their strength into the home championship. The hosts at the start of the season look uncertain and today will fight for the first victory, which will bring us the game on the opposite courses.

We assume that the teams will be able to continue the tradition and will delight football fans with an effective game.

