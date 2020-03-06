Photo of the new Batmobile appeared online

Фото нового Бэтмобиля появились в сети

Photographs boasted directed sci-Fi Thriller Kevin Smith. He on the social network wrote that he “likes”.

Director Kevin Smith on Twitter has published the first photos of the new Batmobile from the release of the Batman movie.

Smith noted that the vehicle of a superhero he likes. “This is most likely the Batmobile, which could build not a billionaire”, – he wrote on the social network.

Also, the Director added that the car reminds him of Batman, played by Adam West, and the car designed by designer George Barris.

Recall that we are currently shooting the new adaptation of the comic book Bob Kane on Batman. Starring 33-year-old British actor Robert Pattinson.

The film will be discussed about the formation of Batman. The plot of the superhero will face six antagonists, led by the Riddler.

The film will be released in 2021.

