Photos of empty new York excited the network

Published photos of new York after it hit pandemic coronavirus. Due to the large number of cases the President of the United States Donald trump is considering to impose a quarantine in the country.

In the US the vast majority of deaths recorded in the state of new York, where the coronavirus die every day more than 100 people. Because of this on the streets of new York city gone empty. At the same time, usually the city is suffering from a huge amount of traffic, because it is home to almost 9 million people. These days in Manhattan quickly equip temporary morgues.

Recall, the Federal Centers for control and prevention of diseases (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC) warned residents of the States of new York, Connecticut and new Jersey that they need to abandon the “non-essential travel within the country within 14 days”.

Photo: Facebook Patricia Dorsaneo

