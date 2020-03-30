Photos of empty new York excited the network

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Фото опустевшего Нью-Йорка взбудоражило сеть

Published photos of new York after it hit pandemic coronavirus. Due to the large number of cases the President of the United States Donald trump is considering to impose a quarantine in the country.

In the US the vast majority of deaths recorded in the state of new York, where the coronavirus die every day more than 100 people. Because of this on the streets of new York city gone empty. At the same time, usually the city is suffering from a huge amount of traffic, because it is home to almost 9 million people. These days in Manhattan quickly equip temporary morgues.

Фото опустевшего Нью-Йорка взбудоражило сеть

Recall, the Federal Centers for control and prevention of diseases (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC) warned residents of the States of new York, Connecticut and new Jersey that they need to abandon the “non-essential travel within the country within 14 days”.

.

Photo: Facebook Patricia Dorsaneo

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article