Photoshoper combined old and new photos of stars

Someone with photoshop making fun of others, creating fun shots, someone edits their own photos, and ARD Hilink his free time spends on celebrities. Master photoshop from the Netherlands unites in one image and the current and the old version of the chosen stars, so you can easily compare and note the changes. The work of Arda is so high quality and flawless that for a moment, it seems like someone invented a time machine and celebrities have visited myself as a child.