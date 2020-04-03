Physicians in the neighboring country complain about the terrible working conditions during the global epidemic

Belarusian doctors complained about the lack of masks, respirators and antiseptics during a pandemic coronavirus.

It is reported Tut.by.

Several physicians anonymously told the publication about her working conditions. A doctor from Vitebsk reported that their hospital is prepared to receive patients with pneumonia and trying to purchase masks a high degree of protection, but they are difficult to acquire and “certainly not enough”. Doctors are preparing to use disposable protective overalls as reusable. Masks give less than usual. “To now just enough, it was necessary to buy two months ago. Now where this all take?” — said the interlocutor of the edition.

The doctor of one of Minsk clinics also said that masks are not enough, you have to buy yourself. Redregistration other capital clinic said that staff members wear masks for four or five hours, although the rules they should be changed every two hours. Antiseptic for patients dilute with water as instructed to save. The doctor is one of the national centers said that the day of issue one mask, the nurse sews gauze additional. The clinic is no developed mechanisms in case the patient had a fever and theoretically he can be a carrier of coronavirus.

According to the latest data, in Belarus contracted the coronavirus 163 people, two patients died and 53 recovered. The authorities of the country has not imposed quarantine measures, has canceled public events and did not close the border, but President Alexander Lukashenko called the situation around the virus psychosis. One of the Belarusian doctors on condition of anonymity said that real statistics on ill concealed.