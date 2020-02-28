Pianoboy has released a music video for the song of Postela dedicated to those who are not afraid to confront his own demons

Soloist project Pianoboy Dmitry Shurov presented the video for the song “Postelja”.

Directed by geo Leros.

“Anyone who may know what emotional burnout, the abyss and hopelessness. Who ever in your life felt that everything was useless and nothing makes sense. You alone among the crowd. That winter will never end. This song is dedicated to those who are not afraid to dig deeper in themselves and face their own demons. Who is not afraid of sadness and is able to turn it in their favor. I want you to always know that you are not alone. And that within us is always the answer, just need to find the strength every day to water your flower. And spring will come. And all will blossom. And the desert will become a garden,” wrote the musician.

