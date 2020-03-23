Pickup Ford Ranger learned to fly. Video

American company APG from California was built on the basis of a pickup truck Ford Ranger all-terrain vehicle, capable of literally flying over the train station dunes.

It is reported portal Carscoops. Unlike the inhabitants of the Old world, Americans are deprived of the opportunity to purchase the Ford pickup Ranger in the performance of the Raptor. To correct this unfortunate misunderstanding came from the company’s specialists Automotive Performance Group (APG).

APG Ford Ranger ProRunner

The basis for her creations of the master from California took a standard pickup Ranger, and turned it into something completely unique. The model received the name ProRunner Series 1.

APG Ford Ranger ProRunner

From the usual model features advanced carbon body kit, which not only made the car wider than 254 mm and allowed to accommodate off-road tires with a diameter of 0.89 m. the ground clearance is increased to 318 mm.

APG Ford Ranger ProRunner

New front and rear fenders with fender extensions, a massive bumper with powerful winch, and completely redesigned-inspiring podseca with reinforced handles – this is not a complete list of changes to the car.

APG Ford Ranger ProRunner

The engine has remained unchanged. Under the hood is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost, which develops power 270 HP and 420 Nm of torque.

APG Ford Ranger ProRunner

The cost of the work does not include the price of the truck $15 948, and if you want to independently rotate the nut, the pack will cost $11 573.

As reported earlier, a Free Press, the Ford Ranger became the leader in the market of pickups in Ukraine.

You are not subscribed to our Telegram? Quickly click!

Author

Sergei Ivanov