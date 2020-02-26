Pidruchny and Olena Pidhrushna won the medals of the European championship on biathlon

On Wednesday 26 February in Raubichi near Minsk started the European championship on biathlon urgently transferred from the Estonian otepää because of a lack of snow. In the first race Ukraine won two medals!

In qualifying for the first race — the men’s super sprint with two shootings (one spare and a 75-meter penalty loop) — Ukraine among the 120 participants represented six biathletes. In the end, one of the 30 strongest, which made it to the finals, got Dmitry Pidruchny (6-th result; the misses when shooting — 1+1), Ruslan Tkalenko (13th; 0+0) and Brendan (27th; 1+2). Unfortunately, Anton Dudchenko (35; 0+1), Sergey Semenov (38; 1+1) and Bogdan Tsymbal (60th; 2+2) have not passed a sieve of qualification.

In the final our captain was in the lead at the equator the distance, but all smeared penalty on the first standing. In the end, Dmitry went to the last round of the fourth, beat the French and almost pulled out a Duo of winners (0.5 seconds from first place. and 0.1 sec. from the second!). In the end, Dmitry Pidruchny (pictured) won the “bronze” (+0,5; 1+2), Ruslan Tkalenko finished 15th (+55,1; 1+1) and pryma Artem — 23-m (+1:16,5; 3+3).

European champion became Belarusian Sergey Bocharnikov (14:12,8; 0+2), and the silver went to the Czech Adam Vaclavik (+0,4; 0+3).

Our girls qualified with a minimum of losses: five of the six women fell in the final top 30. Valya Semerenko became qualifying 2 (0+1), Yulia Zhuravok — 20 (0+2), Anastasiya Merkushyna — 22 (1+2), Olena Pidhrushna is the 23rd (2+2) and Vita Semerenko is the 29th (2+1). Not included in the final Darya Blashko among the 100 started on completed the selection of the 58-th position (1+1).

In the final Ukrainka did not remain without medals. Olena Pidhrushna became the Vice-champion of Europe (+2,8; 0+1), Valia Semerenko finished 4th (+8,4; 1+2), Anastasiya Merkushyna — 6th (+15,2; 0+1), Vita Semerenko — 16th (+1:12,3; 2+3) and Yulia Zhuravok — 18th (+1:13,2; 1+2).

The gold went to Russian Evgenia Pavlova (16:31,8, 0+0), and “bronze” — French Chloe Chevalier (+5,5; 0+1).

