Pinched in a corner, forced to have sex: how Harvey Weinstein mocked Actresses of Hollywood

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault on two counts in court.

However, as you know, from October 2017, about 80 women have accused the producer of sexual harassment. Among them were famous Actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman and others. Who and how at the time became victims of sexual according to Harvey Weinstein – read the article Free Press.

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual abuse

So, 67-year-old Harvey Weinstein in his time he was one of the most influential Hollywood producers. The films made with his participation, has repeatedly won the “Oscar” in different nominations, including best picture.

That is why Actresses affected by the harassment of the producer, chose to remain silent about the incident – in fear of losing their jobs.

However, in October 2017 thundered scandal, when the press surfaced the shocking facts of sexual harassment and sexual violence by Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein

It turned out that his victims in different years there were more young Actresses, among them Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman and others.

According to an investigation by The New York Times, in addition to Actresses who hid the scandalous episodes of cooperation with Weinstein, the producer was settled at least eight such conflicts with assistants, multiple models and employees of his eponymous company The Weinstein Company.

Most of the victims of Weinstein referring to a similar scenario: the producer invited them to a room ostensibly for a personal interview, where he appeared in only one Bathrobe or worse – naked, began to “handsy” and to persuade women to have sex.

Ashley Judd first said harassment Weinstein

Your unhealthy tendencies Weinstein was accompanied by promises to contribute to the promotion of young Actresses career. Those who did not agree and managed to escape, the producer was paying for silence or asked to keep a secret in exchange for cooperation.

The first harassment Harvey Weinstein, without mentioning his name, said the actress Ashley Judd in 2015. The star noted that he arrived in Hollywood to discuss possible cooperation.

She rose to producer in the room where he offered her a massage. The actress refused, and then lost any proposals from the Weinstein company.

Rose McGowan

In 1997, the harassment of an influential producer has faced and actress rose McGowan. She said that Weinstein also molested her in the hotel room, but later settled the conflict out of court.

While Actresses are not recognized, how much to pay Weinstein as its victims. At the same time, the journalists managed to learn that the amount varied from 80 thousand to 150 thousand dollars.

Romola Garay

First information about domagatelstva Weinstein responded the star of the film “Atonement” Romola Garay. She admitted that her incident with the producer occurred in 2000, at the time she was 18.

“Like every other woman in the industry, I had a “personal interview” with Weinstein. After listening it was necessary that he personally endorsed your candidacy,” said Garay.

As usual, in his room, Weinstein met a girl in a robe.

Lauren Sevian

And in 2007, at the party Harvey Weinstein allegedly pinned the actress and TV presenter Lauren Sevian in the corner, telling “shut up” and began to masturbate until he reached orgasm. The police say about what happened to Lauren was not because he feared the scandal and the producer, who possessed great influence in the film industry.

Actress Zoe Brock in 1997 was forced to hide in the bathroom Weinstein. According to her story, she met a producer at the age of 23 years at the Cannes film festival – deception he took her to a hotel, where traditionally followed a solicitation of an offer to make the girl a massage.

Zoe Brock

The daughter of Director Dario Argento, actress Asia Argento also in 1997, failed to avoid oral sex with Weinstein. According to most Actresses, she is now blaming herself for being unable to resist the harassment.

Something similar happened with a newcomer at the time, the actress Lucia Evans.

She told the press, Weinstein called her to a meeting in the office, but when she came in, unzipped his pants and forced to engage in oral sex with him.

Lucia Evans

Unlike many other, the actress Rosanna Arquette has managed to fend off harassment Weinstein, but, as she admitted to reporters, producer for many years marred her life.

In turn, Gwyneth Paltrow said that she suffered harassment from a producer, when she was 22. The actress also did not answer unequivocally the touch of Weinstein.

Gwyneth Paltrow and brad pitt

In the incident, she admitted only to brad pitt, with whom at that time was in a relationship.

After many broke the silence and Angelina Jolie. She admitted that in the 90 receive unwanted hints and suggestions from Weinstein, but he rejected them: “In my youth, I survived a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein, decided to never talk to work and to warn others.”

Angelina Jolie

And the star of the Weinstein film “pulp fiction” Uma Thurman said that in the ‘ 90s, the producer invited her to his room, pushed her on the bed and tried to rape her.

Uma Thurman

After the scandal erupted, the Board of Directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, lance Maerov, Richard Konigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – announced Harvey Weinstein that his employment with the company terminated.

In addition, after the exposure Weinstein left him his wife, with whom they raised two children.

As for the producer, the journalists managed to learn that he went to a local clinic with the aim to recover from sexual addiction. While Weinstein has apologized to anyone offended by his behavior and asked him to give him a second chance.

Harvey Weinstein and his wife Georgina Chapman

“I recognize that my behavior caused a lot of pain, my colleagues, and I apologize for that. I’m trying to change for 10 years, and believe me, it can’t be done in one evening. I ask you to give me a second chance, but understand that I need a lot of work on yourself” – made an official statement producer.

Recall that Weinstein had previously faced 10 years in prison to life imprisonment. Feb 24, a jury in new York has recognized Hollywood producer guilty to sexual violence.

A verdict is rendered under two articles: rape in the third degree and sexual offense of first – degree abuse. On several counts (rape in the first degree and “predatory violence”), for which he faces a life sentence, Weinstein exonerated.

Harvey Weinstein

Until the verdict on two more charges of sexual violence. During the trial, Weinstein himself did not plead guilty. He still has court in Los Angeles, where he was charged with rape and sexual assault against two women in 2013. Until that time, the producer will be in the camera.

