Pirelli gave a budget calendar 2021 for the study of virus

Photo: pirelli.com

The Italian company, Pirelli has canceled the release of their traditional calendar, which usually invites photographers from around the world.

This year on the background of the pandemic coronavirus Pirelli has decided to transfer the filming budget for the study of virus and fighting the disease — the total donation will amount to 100 thousand euros.

As said General Director of the company Marco provera Tronchetti, before the publication of the calendar has already been breaks — in 1967, 1975 and 1983.

Unprecedented emergency Covid-19 forced us to do it again. We will return to the project when the time comes, along with the people who worked on it with us,” he added.

As you know, the calendar of the Italian company Pirelli producing tyres, comes with 1964.

We will remind, calendar 2020 were shot by photographer Paolo Roversi: the story he dedicated to Shakespeare’s Juliet, and as models invited Kristen Stewart, Emma Watson, Claire Foy and a number of other Actresses and singers, each of whom was offered the role of Juliet.

More than a year ago, in Milan, presented the Pirelli calendar 2019. Photos collected on the theme of “Power of dreams”, and a source of inspiration — the cinema.