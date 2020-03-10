Pixar has conquered the box office in the US with the cartoon “Forward”

The project “Forward” from Pixar became the number one movie in American theaters. Animated film with Chris Pratt and Tom Holland have earned over the debut weekend of $ 40 million.

Around the world, “Forward” collected only $28 million due to a coronavirus markets for the cartoon were closed, including China, South Korea and Italy. The experts noted that this is one of the lowest starts for all the Pixar story.

“The invisible man” dropped in the US in second place for the week ($15 million). The total global amount was about $100 million (98.3 mn). Sports drama “Out of play” with Ben Affleck managed to win back only $8.5 million

Meanwhile, the “sonic” getting to close to the 300-million mark worldwide. Semi-animated film will overcome it next week (now $295,3 million).