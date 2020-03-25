Pizza delivery naked Breasts: in the US the strippers took over the conveying of food to customers (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

While in Ukraine the authorities deliberate over how to organize in terms of quarantine, shipping food and medicine to elderly people in the United States similar services are already long time ago. Moreover, in connection with the pandemic in the fashion industry, they are even gaining momentum and diversify its activities, not limited to one age group.

So, in Portland (Oregon) club, Lucky Devil Lounge, decided to bring to deliver food to the house dancers-strippers.

Writes about this "Tape.ru"

In club for adults explain that they had to close the doors to visitors in connection with the pandemic, and in order to avoid bankruptcy, the owners arranged this unusual service.

Food delivery available daily from seven o’clock till one o’clock.

In addition to the unusual “of dastavez food” another feature: girls deliver pizza and other dishes with bare chest. This service and got its name Boober (Boob translates to English as “the Breasts”).

The next day after the start of the service to their Twitter account there is a video where a half-naked stripper passes the food to the customer.

“Hello, thank you for choosing Boober. Service for the delivery of the chest”, with a smile says dancer and focuses man’s attention on her bare Breasts. In the comments netizens admired the creativity of a strip club.

Those who have already used their delivery, said the speed of processing orders. “I just ordered food via Boober. An hour later the strippers were at my door,” wrote one client. “Sometimes people try to make someone surprise, sometimes our service used on the occasion of the day of birth”, — told the employees of the Lucky Devil Lounge. According to them, the strippers are accompanied by a guard, and for customers there is only one rule — do not touch the dancers.

