Placido Domingo and convicted Harvey Weinstein became infected with the coronavirus

Placido Domingo. Photo: instagram.com/placido_domingo

Spanish Opera singer Placido Domingo said that he had contracted the coronavirus.

Consider it their moral duty to tell you that I have a positive result on COVID-19, coronavirus. My family and I are in isolation until it is deemed necessary from a medical point of view. Currently we are all in good health, but I had the symptoms of fever and cough, so I decided to get tested and the result came back positive”, — wrote the singer in Facebook.

The singer urged people to be extremely careful and follow the basic rules for the prevention of coronavirus.

Together we can fight this virus and to stop the current global crisis, so we hope that very soon we will return to our normal daily life,” said Domingo.

I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus. My Family and I… Posted Nedilya Placido Domingo, 22 March 2020 R.

A coronavirus also infected a former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was recently sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual harassment. The test gave a positive result, according to Reuters.

According to Michael powers, President of the Association of correctional officers and state police, new York (USA), now Weinstein is in isolation.

Now the once influential producer contains in Wende correctional facility in upstate. Here he arrived last Wednesday, March 18. Sunday, March 22, tests two inmates tested positive for the virus, and several employees were quarantined.

One of the lawyers Weinstein said that their legal team was not informed about the diagnosis.