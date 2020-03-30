Placido Domingo discharged from hospital after complications with COVID-19

Пласидо Доминго выписали из больницы после осложнений с COVID-19

Spanish Opera singer Placido Domingo, which had contracted the coronavirus was discharged from the hospital in Mexico. It is reported by CNN , citing a source in the Ministry of health of the Mexican state of Guerrero.

Domingo reported the infection of coronavirus, March 22. After the media with reference to the representative of the singer announced that due to complications Domingo hospitalized in a private hospital of Acapulco, Guerrero.

According to the source, currently the status of the artist is stable and he was discharged from the hospital.

