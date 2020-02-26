Placido Domingo has apologised to women who accused him of harassment

Spanish Opera singer Placido Domingo, who resigned from the post of General Director of the Opera in Los Angeles, apologized to the women, who had previously accused him of sexual harassment. It is reported by Europa Press, citing the statement of the tenor.

“Over the past few months I’ve had time to think about the charges that my colleagues have made against me. Now I understand that some of these women might have been afraid to explain himself honestly, because they were worried it would affect their career,” said singer.

He also assured that he was ready “to assume full responsibility for the accusations in recent months, and apologizes for hurting”.

“Although it was not my intention, no one should ever feel this way,” said Domingo.