Placido Domingo, Ivanna Sakhno, Daniel Dae Kim: coronavirus continues to mow celebrities

Coronavirus continues to mow down the ranks of celebrities. After British actress Indira Varma on the infected Covid-19 announced famous in Hollywood Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno, a famous Spanish Opera singer Placido Domingo, American actor of Korean descent Daniel Dae Kim.

22-year-old Ivanna Sakhno, star of American movies, “Pacific rim: Uprising”, “the Spy who left me” and the Ukrainian film “Ivan Sila”, “Lesya+Roma” told about the illness on his page in Instagram. She is treated at home and appealed to the subscribers at the first symptoms of the coronavirus not to go outside.

“The symptoms are not immediately apparent and not everyone (back pain, pain in the lungs, fever, bleeding from the nose). I want to ask each of you, no matter whether you have the symptoms, just stay home. It is our civic duty. Thus, we will save the lives around us” — appealed Ivanna, which since 2013 lives and works in the United States, in the network.

In the photo she also revealed how drugs and vitamins fighting the disease.

To the isolation together with the whole family went to the famous Spanish tenor Placido Domingo. 79-year-old Opera singer said in the media that his test was positive.

“I consider it my moral duty to tell you that I have a positive test result COVID-19, coronavirus. I along with family are in isolation for as long as it is necessary from a medical point of view”, — he wrote.

Domingo also said that he had a cough and fever, so he went to doctors and did the test. All the members of his family feel fine and are in isolation at home. The famous singer encouraged everyone to adhere to safety rules: wash hands, respect the social distance and to get out of the house.

Popular American actor of Korean descent Daniel Dae Kim, known to the Ukrainian audience for his roles in the films “Hellboy”, “Divergent”, the TV series “Lost” (“lost”), also became a victim of the coronavirus. His test came back positive, but the actor is confident that he will be okay.

“I hope you will all be safe, peaceful and healthy”, — wrote Dae Kim.

We will remind, earlier “FACTS” wrote that the actress originally from Ukraine, Olga Kurylenko was also infected with coronavirus. She is being treated at home, in London, and said that already on the mend.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter