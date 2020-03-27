Plan heart: Joséphine Draï tries to stay sexy despite the coronavirus !

By Maria Batterbury

On Instagram, Joséphine Draï (Plan heart) has posted a video where she tries to stay sexy despite the fact that it has the coronavirus !

The coronavirus is a disease that affects anyone in the world. And the stars are more for the virus. Recently, Joséphine Draï (Plan heart) said that she was suffering from the disease respiratory.

A few days ago, Joséphine Draï (Plan heart) explained to his fans on the social networks : “just A short note to tell you that I have the coronavirus. Don’t worry. It’s like a big flu, in regards to myself “.

The actress of Plan heart also added : “I don’t have breathing difficulties, I’m just very tired and I have a fever. I take Paracetamol and everything goes well for a few days even if it is quite exhausting.

In the end, she concluded : “So here it is for you to say that I may be a little less present these days on the social networks. Put anyway my guy takes care very well of me. See you soon friends, stay in good health.”

Plan heart: Joséphine Draï tries to stay sexy despite the covid-19

But this Thursday, march 26, this is a Joséphine Draï Plan (heart) very funny that they have found on social networks. In fact, the beautiful blonde appeared wearing a pyjama bear. Hand, she holds a thermometer (that she licked a few seconds after), the gloves and gel hydraulic.

Then she improvises a little body shake before banging the butt of a way to die laughing. In the caption of his video, the one who plays Emilie in Plan heart said : “Hi containment “.

She also added : “(When you’re in a relationship for 8 years and a half) Stay sexy while respecting the instructions of a mess. PS : the thermometer was clean.” With its video, it has garnered more than 19,000 views on the part of its fans.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
