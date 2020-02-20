Plane evacuated people from Wuhan landed in Almaty and flew to Kiev

The plane that evacuated Ukrainians and citizens of eight other countries from the affected coronavirus in Chinese Wuhan, landed in the Kazakh city of Almaty, and then flew to Kiev. This is evidenced by the data service Flightradar24.

Aircraft flight PQ7302 arrived in Almaty airport 4:37 local time (00:37 Kyiv time). As reported, the Boeing 737-700 NG airlines with SkyUp on the way to Ukraine made a technical landing in Kazakhstan, where he was to land two citizens of Kazakhstan.

After that, the ship took off from the airport of Almaty at 5:34 local time (01:34 Kyiv time) at the international airport “Borispol”.