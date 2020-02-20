Plane evacuated people from Wuhan landed in Almaty and flew to Kiev

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Самолет с эвакуированными людьми из Уханя приземлился в Алмате и вылетел в Киев

The plane that evacuated Ukrainians and citizens of eight other countries from the affected coronavirus in Chinese Wuhan, landed in the Kazakh city of Almaty, and then flew to Kiev. This is evidenced by the data service Flightradar24.

Aircraft flight PQ7302 arrived in Almaty airport 4:37 local time (00:37 Kyiv time). As reported, the Boeing 737-700 NG airlines with SkyUp on the way to Ukraine made a technical landing in Kazakhstan, where he was to land two citizens of Kazakhstan.

After that, the ship took off from the airport of Almaty at 5:34 local time (01:34 Kyiv time) at the international airport “Borispol”.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article