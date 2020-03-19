Planetary plague swept Hollywood. What will happen to the iconic studios

Coronavirus does not spare anyone. He has affected people, economy and even politics. The next victim was the cinema. Western. Senseless and merciless.

Now Hollywood really is a fever. Several large movie studios have suspended work on large projects. Among other things, Warner Bros. has postponed the shooting of the new “Batman” for at least two weeks. The company has stated that it will monitor further developments. Although, Robert Pattinson is ready to break the contract. He wanted to re-conquer the hearts of 13-year-old girls as soon as possible.

Got in this mess and Jeff Bezos. His company Amazon stopped work on the multi-billion dollar series of the trilogy “the Lord of the Rings”. 800 people were left without work in the same two weeks. Gandalf had already left the draft with “Well you…”.

As for screenings in theaters, the distributors have earned 20-30 per cent less than expected. Cartoon vaunted “Forward” from the Studio Pixar has collected around the world only $ 100 million. A film adaptation of the comic book “Bloodshot” with VIN Diesel — a total of $ 23 million. Just incredible!

In General, the total loss of American cinema from COVID-19 amounted to $ 7 billion. By may this year, the amount could be as much as $ 17 billion! As you can see, managed it notably all.

However, planetary infection not only stopped by “money bags.” Defenseless was the actors. Among other things, the coronavirus picked up all the Universe Forrest Gump — Tom Hanks. Went on his head in Australia along with his wife. The disease came down Ukrainian Hollywood star Olga Kurylenko.