Plastic surgeon had injected a tranquilizer girls and raped them

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Пластический хирург вкалывал девушкам транквилизатор и насиловал их

In USA in Toledo, March 9, will appear in court plastic surgeon who has injected a tranquilizer and girls were raped when they lost consciousness, informs edition The Blade.

49-year-old man accused of drug trafficking, sex trafficking and sexual violence.

In January 2019 turned prostitute. The man raped her after the meeting. Forensic examination showed that the doctor gave her a tranquilizer benzodiazepine.

During the investigation on the Internet found reports of other victims. The FBI had a suspect searches. Law enforcement officers found a video where a man has sex with girls who are unconscious.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article