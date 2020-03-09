Plastic surgeon had injected a tranquilizer girls and raped them

In USA in Toledo, March 9, will appear in court plastic surgeon who has injected a tranquilizer and girls were raped when they lost consciousness, informs edition The Blade.

49-year-old man accused of drug trafficking, sex trafficking and sexual violence.

In January 2019 turned prostitute. The man raped her after the meeting. Forensic examination showed that the doctor gave her a tranquilizer benzodiazepine.

During the investigation on the Internet found reports of other victims. The FBI had a suspect searches. Law enforcement officers found a video where a man has sex with girls who are unconscious.