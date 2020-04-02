Play: Alina Grosu congratulations on your pregnancy (photos)

Popular Ukrainian actress and singer GROSU (Alina Grosu), who recently surprised a short haircut, boasted on the network a positive pregnancy test.

“We are in shock. Hurrah!” signed Alina footage with the test. Many fans of Alina didn’t believe her, because she said this on 1 April. But the majority decided that the joke because the singer can’t. And since the wedding of Alina her fans waited, when she will announce a pregnancy. So Grosso received many congratulations.

“I love you, congratulations, Erika!”, “Alina, congratulations! This is the most beautiful thing that can happen to a woman,” “Class, I waited so long, you’re a good mom I’m sure”, write the commentators.

Recall that earlier about the pregnancy said Iryna Fedyshyn. And received his share of congratulations in the network, but later denied the information about the pregnancy.

