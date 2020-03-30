Playboy model figured out how to have fun and make money in quarantine

Croatian Playboy model and the singer began to sell cheap revealing photos while in quarantine during a pandemic coronavirus.

Reported by the Daily Star.

Ava Karabatic (Ava Karabatic) announced on his Instagram account that he would send everyone your Nude shots for 41 GBP (about four thousand).

The social network she often publishes shots in lingerie, but too candid posts are deleted by the moderators. “I often filmed myself in bed naked because I always sleep without clothes, and would like to share some photos with you, but they immediately removed due to violations of the rules of Instagram” — complained to Karabatic.

The model also invited fans to share a pair of candid snapshots. Subscribers celebrities praised her idea and shared her enthusiasm in the comments.

“In hard times you would be the perfect companion”, “You’re beautiful”, “I don’t want to keep me company at the time of isolation?” — offered they.