Played for the Russian national team Ukrainian chess player was found dead in Moscow

Later on Thursday evening, March 5, in the West of Moscow in the house on Kastanaevskaya street was found dead 27-year-old grandmaster from Odessa Stanislav Bogdanovich, champion of Ukraine in chess, 2013, introduced earlier in “Purgatory” site “Peacemaker” for the game in the online match Ukraine — Russia on the side of the Russian team.

Together with Stanislav in the apartment were found without signs of life 18-year-old Ukrainian professional chess player, student of Moscow state University Alexander Bubnov, reports TASS.

“Dead girl turned out to be a professional player eighteen Oleksandr Vernygora”, — stated in the message.

Alexander Bubnov is a professional Ukrainian chess player, located at 1861-m a place in rating FIDE.

The body found the father of the players when he came home, the website “Sport-Express”.

Near the bodies were found balloons filled with nitrous oxide. According to preliminary data, they could cause the death of the couple. Also on the minds of both were wearing plastic bags.

Clarifies that an ambulance on the scene called twice, but by the time the medics get the victims was dead.

Currently on the scene working investigators.

