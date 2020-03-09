Player beat trainer: in the U.S. hockey game ended in a mass carnage

In the match of the Western conference of the Federal League of avenues USA, which is one of the lower American divisions, between “Carolina” and “Columbus” there was a mass brawl.

In the third period with 6:23 left in the game when the score was 7:3 in advantage “Carolina” mentor “Columbus” started to Express displeasure to his counterpart to call him in to the showdown on the ice. He came out of the coaching booth and took off his coat, challenged by her opponent. Coach of the “Carolina” accepted it and was ready to engage in battle with an opponent, but that fight changed my mind.

The fight in the match “Carolina” and “Columbus”

Change my mind only the players “Columbus”, one of which swooped down on the coach of rivals and began to beat him at his bench. This provoked the beginning of the brawl, which took the players of both teams. After seeing how inflamed emotions, the judge left the ice and allowed the players to let off steam. They returned with the guards of the arena and began to write players with fines, the total of which amounted to 306 minutes.

