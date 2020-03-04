Player of Ukrainian origin, received a terrible injury in the NHL

Defender “new York islanders”, a grandfather who was born in Ukraine, johnny Boychuk received a serious facial injury in the match of the regular season against the NHL “Montreal Canadiens”.

The video, published in YouTube channel Sportsnet, you can see how in the third period of the hockey player got a random attack by a skate in the face from the opposing player Artturi Lehkonen who stumbled and lost his balance. After receiving damage to the eyes and possibly nose Boychuk immediately ran to the locker room and more on ice in this match is not returned. The severity of the injury is hockey still unknown.

Injury Johnny Bichaka

In the current season on account of the defender “islanders” 64 played matches in which he managed to score 2 goals and 9 assists.

