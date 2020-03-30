Plus Belle la vie soon cancelled because of the sars coronavirus ?

Share on Facebook

France 3 continues to broadcast a More beautiful life. So far, the series could be in danger because of the coronavirus in France.

More beautiful the life is broadcast every night of the week on France 3. Due to the coronavirus, the fans worry and wonder if the series will still take place on the chain.

It’s been almost two weeks that the French are confined to their homes due to the coronavirus. They must leave the least possible in order not to spread the virus. However, this has had a significant impact at the program level.

The tv channels have had to change their programs in recent days. In fact, some shows have ended or had to be shortened in order to ensure unreleased to the public. For its part, TF1 diffuse more Tomorrow belongs to us.

In fact, the first French channel does not have enough episodes in advance to broadcast each evening a new episode of the Tomorrow belongs to us. Thus, the fans can not follow up the series with Ingrid Chauvin.

On the contrary, France 3 continues to broadcast new episodes of Plus belle la vie. It seems that the chain has enough episodes to satisfy the fans. Nevertheless, one wonders how long it will last.

Plus belle la vie soon pulled from the schedule ?

For the past several days, rumors suggest that the More beautiful the life could be pulled from the schedule. However, according to Star News, this rumor is false. In fact, France 3 has a lot of episodes in stock , and it can ensure the dissemination of the episodes a few more weeks.

In fact, she would have already planned to unveil an episode every evening until the 17th of April next. Because of this, fans can be sure to have the episodes up to this date. Also, will especially not miss the episodes of this new week.

In fact, as of this evening in the Most beautiful life, there will be water in the gas between Luna and Andres. The educator will have to make a choice complicated about its future and it could jeopardize his marriage with Luna.

Then, Samia is also going to have some trouble. Indeed, in the face of the elections, she will have to make an important decision. Fans of a More beautiful life wonder well if it is going to stay in a relationship with Hadrian. And for good reason, the ex-Boher will be struggling to find his place in this new life.