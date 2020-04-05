Plus belle la vie: the 5 moments of the week from 6 to 10 April !

Share on Facebook

MCE allows you to discover the five the most intense moments of the week from 6 to 10 April about the series More beautiful life !

Last month, More beautiful life had surprised its fans by unveiling of the episodes that had anticipated the spread of the coronavirus. For this week, we will reveal to you also the 5 moments.

For the episode 4031, which will be held on Monday, April 6, More beautiful life, fans will discover that Mouss decided to take to Scotto. Not very reassured, the young man had trouble to hide his incomprehension. On his side, Andres alias Pavel finds herself in a worrying situation.

Man, in fact, the More beautiful the life is found quickly to the police station. The police is about to discover what it hides. Samia, meanwhile, will ensure its new status. As a reminder, she became deputy mayor.

Her 1st day will not failed tobe quite eventful. Tuesday 7 April, it is Irina who is going to amaze the viewers. In fact, she will do everything to seduce Max on his side, but things will quickly deteriorate.

More beautiful life : Alexandra on the point of separating from Leah ?

On their side, Alexandra and Leah, More beautiful life will continue to enjoy moments together. Mouss has built-in Scotto’s going to take the advantage of the students. Gabriel, very much annoyed by the situation Jane is going to do everything possible to discover what happens to him.

This Wednesday, the 8th of April, it is Boher, which comes into play in a More beautiful life. He will do everything possible to help Irina. Babeth and Riva are looking more and more on the case of Ghika. It will also blow the seals in front of his friend.

Thursday, April 9, Mouss will also have trouble with the high school. But this is not all. Everything does not happen as expected to co-location. Alexandra and Leah are closer than ever. Ghika, and Jane can no longer hide the truth that saw the light of day.

Finally, this Friday, April 10, Nebout will also do everything possible to attract Pavel. Luna would find herself caught by Sami while Alexandra would ask question about his future with Leah.