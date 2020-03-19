Plus belle la vie: there will be a new death in the Mistral !

Share on Facebook

In a few days, France 3 will broadcast a premium event. These next few episodes promise to be darker for a character of the Mistral

Fans of a More beautiful life does not have to hold. Very soon, a character of the Mistral will make his farewell to the series ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

Since a few days, the inhabitants of the Mistral are affected by a virus. This virus has already been one death and Jane and Emily are in danger. The two women have caught the virus at the hospital and their condition worsens.

However, things should get better for the inhabitants of the Mistral. In fact, Gabriel is going to treat Caesar in the episode 4019 of a More beautiful life and he will learn the origin of the virus. Because of this, the inhabitants will be able to blow a little and everything should be back to normal.

So far, we should not cry victory too soon. On the 24th of march, France 3 plans to broadcast several episodes during a bonus event. Ces premium announce a huge scenario with the dead !

It’s been months that Boher research the identity of Pavel , and he should very soon know. Thus, in the premium Plus belle la vie police officer, and Irina will try to stop it but they will be a victim in their path.

Plus belle la vie : Carole, soon to be dead in the series !

In a few days, Boher and Irina will suspect Andres, the boyfriend of Luna to be Pavel. Thus, the police of Most beautiful the life will ask and Andres hides many secrets. In fact, the latter has a second cell phone and he denies any involvement with Luna.

Because of this, it seems to make the perfect culprit, but the educator will tell the police that he is not Pavel. Then, he will announce that it is Carole Leconte, the mother of Valero, who hides behind the identity of the murderer of the Mistral.

Andrès was not randomly selected this name because Carole has a lot of influence in the neighborhood. So in the coming episodes of Plus belle la vie, Jean-Paul and Irina are going to follow this path and Carol is going to tell them that she doesn’t know Pavel and that she is not the murderer.

On the other hand, Carole has been forced to work once with Pavel because he was blackmailed. However, these statements are not going to make fun of Irina and the police will get upset to the point of killing Carole ! There is no doubt that Boher will not stay very long on good terms with Irina…