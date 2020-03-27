Poison mercury: the star of “the Diamond hand” has complained to relatives

The star of “the Diamond hand” Svetlana Svetlichnaya complained that her relatives want to take over the apartment and trying to poison her.

Especially, according to Svetlichnaya, Ivashov trying granddaughter Maria. “Masha left the mercury in my house. She is by profession a physician. Granddaughter needs my apartment.

Family, granddaughter and daughter-in-law, I want to get rid of me. If not for the actors who came to visit me and noticed mercury, I would have died”, — quotes Teleprogramma.pro 79-year-old actress

Svetlichnaya said that one of the apartments granddaughter already possessed. So, after the death of the son of Oleg, the actress rented an apartment, where he lived, the student, and traveled on the money received from the tenant. But relatives are forced to give them the apartment.

Earlier, Svetlana Svetlichnaya said the harassment by Leonid Gaidai during the filming of the Comedy “the diamond arm”. The widow is directed by famous actress Nina Grebeshkova, who previously said the “FACTS” about his family life, did not respond to the accusation.

