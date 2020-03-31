Poland has tightened the rules for quarantine

The Polish government has announced new restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus.

It is reported by RMF24.

In public places, according to the new rules, between people must be maintained a distance of two meters, which in practice means the ability to navigate alone.

The tightening of the rules is not applicable where the relative is accompanied by a minor or near a disabled person is his guardian.

Also, a ban on independent stays outside the house children and youth under the age of 18 years – they now must be accompanied by someone from adults.

The new restrictions also apply to the number of customers in shops or clients in the Bank – maximum three persons per office.

Also the government has decided that from 10:00 to 12:00 access to shops, pharmacies and other services will be open only for people over 65.

On April 2, begins to be required to shop exclusively in disposable gloves that can be taken at the entrance to the store.

In addition, the government imposes restrictions on access to parks, boulevards, squares, beaches and other vacation spots.

Earlier, the head of the office of the Prime Minister of Poland Michal dvorchik said that last weekend demonstrated the need to impose additional restrictions.