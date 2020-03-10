Poland imposes sanitary controls at borders due to coronavirus

Poland imposes sanitary controls at borders, ports, and on trains that cross the border within the EU. This is the first such solution in Europe. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, reports Wprost.

“We provide sanitary control on the borders with Germany and Czech Republic at the main crossings. Four crossing points with Germany, one with the Czech Republic,” said Morawiecki.

At the beginning of Poland will carry out checks in buses, where there will be more than eight passengers.

According to him, Poland is preparing the infrastructure that will be implemented within 2-3 days on all moving vehicles, railroad crossings and in ports.

At this moment in Poland confirmed 16 cases of coronavirus, more than 170 people were hospitalized, and more than 4,000 are on home quarantine.

