Poland makes serious accusations against Russia because of Katyn

Russia continues to conceal the names of criminals who are directly responsible for the Katyn tragedy.

This was stated by Vice-Premier, the Minister of culture and national heritage of Poland Piotr Glinski, during a conference in Warsaw, according to UKRINFORM.

“The Soviet Union for 50 years lied to the public opinion about the crime and admitted it in less than two years before its collapse. At the same time, the Russian Federation – legal and, unfortunately, every time the ideological successor of this totalitarian state, decided not to specify at least symbolically, to punish those responsible for the Katyn crime,” – said Glinski.

He recalled that in 2004 the chief military Prosecutor of Russia has stopped the investigation of the executions in Katyn in connection with the death of the guilty.

“Their names have not been officially named, and the decision to discontinue the investigation, and other investigation materials, has been classified “Secret.” The Russian government has recognized, and continues to do that in the national interests of Russia, the names of the culprits need to keep behind lock and key,” stated the Polish Deputy Prime Minister.