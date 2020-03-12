Poland recognized the main role of the USSR in the victory over fascism

Jacek Czaputowicz

The Minister of foreign Affairs of Poland Jacek Czaputowicz believes that the Soviet Union played a major role in the defeat of Nazi troops. He said this in a recent interview to one of editions, reports BAGNET.

The head of the Polish foreign Ministry stressed that the position of countries on the question of interpretation of the role of the USSR in the victory over fascism are the same, and that Germany bears the main responsibility for the outbreak of war. According to him, the Polish side also recognizes the primary role of the USSR in the victory and knows about the victims of the people.

“We recognize huge, even the main role of the Soviet Union in the victory over Nazi Germany” — the diplomat noted.

However, Czaputowicz added that Warsaw does not agree with the assessments of Moscow the Molotov — Ribbentrop Pact and its secret Protocol.

Earlier it was reported that the Sejm of Poland adopted a resolution equating the responsibility of the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany for the outbreak of the Second world war. The resolution accuses the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany at the outbreak of the Second world war and argues that Poland and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe were the first victims of totalitarian regimes after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact.