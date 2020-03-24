Poland will monitor people in quarantine via selfie

In Poland, work app Home quarantine, which should check if the person is home or not. It is assumed that people should regularly do self, thus proving their presence at the place of residence. It is reported

However, if the person at the right time will not take a picture, then after 20 minutes it will come the police. For people in quarantine accounts the government creates automatically.

The use of the application is compulsory for arrivals from abroad and passing a two-week quarantine.

For violation a fine of $1.3 thousand

Source: Ministry of digitalization of Poland