Poland will monitor people in quarantine via selfie

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Польша будет контролировать людей на карантине через селфи

In Poland, work app Home quarantine, which should check if the person is home or not. It is assumed that people should regularly do self, thus proving their presence at the place of residence. It is reported

However, if the person at the right time will not take a picture, then after 20 minutes it will come the police. For people in quarantine accounts the government creates automatically.

The use of the application is compulsory for arrivals from abroad and passing a two-week quarantine.

For violation a fine of $1.3 thousand

Source: Ministry of digitalization of Poland

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article