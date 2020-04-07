Pole France “isolated themselves” in the supermarket, where I was treated to drinks and watched porn

In the French city For a homeless pole closed at night in the supermarket, where drank alcohol and watched porn.

It is reported by Le Parisien.

On Friday, a homeless man took the opportunity to close the store for the night.

First, he treated to whiskey that stood on the shelves, then opened a bottle of champagne. Then the man settled in front of the computer, where he looked at porn.

Early Saturday morning a supermarket employee discovered the mess and called the police. A drunken man was first taken to the hospital. There, when he was left alone, he ruined the device for cardiac monitoring cost of 15 thousand euros.

After the man was placed into custody. On Monday he needs to choose a measure of restraint.