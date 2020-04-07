Polestar will produce a crossover with a transparent roof

Polestar выпустит кроссовер с прозрачной крышей

The former tuning Volvo, Polestar, will release the first in its history crossover SUV 3. On Tuesday, April 7, writes Motor1.

Externally, the car will resemble a coupe. Distinctive features of the model will be the led headlights and running lights in the form of boomerangs, thin tail lights, cameras instead of rear view mirrors, a transparent roof and large wheels.

The cabin is equipped with a large 15-inch touch screen infotainment system and digital instrument panel.

On the technical characteristics of future innovations yet unknown. Polestar 3 premiere SUV will take place in 2021.

