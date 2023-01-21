Police fine British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Spread the love

The British Prime Minister filmed a video for Instagram in the car, not wearing a seat belt. Behind this he was caught by patrol police.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined for not wearing a seat belt. The BBC writes about this.

The publication writes that the 42-year-old politician filmed a video for their social networks, for which the police caught him.

The video was recorded for Sunak's Instagram account. It shows how the politician turns to the camera without a seat belt to talk about the program to improve the work of the government.

Lancashire Police said that the British head of government admitted his mistake and apologized. He will also have to pay a fine.

Note that it is not known how much the Prime Minister was fined.

The material said that passengers who ignored the seat belt rule could be fined £100 (about $123). Moreover, if the case goes to court, the amount of the fine can increase to 500 pounds. The fine must be paid within 28 days.

The reaction of the Laborites

Journalists write that politicians from the rival party managed to call Sunak “a laughing stock”. They said that by becoming the second prime minister in history to be fined by the police.

According to Deputy Labor Leader Daisy Cooper, Conservative politicians are playing the British for fools.

“They continue to act as if there is one rule for them, and other rules for everyone else. The fine is a reminder that that the Conservatives will eventually get what they deserve,” she said.

However, Conservative MP South Benton noted that the Lancashire police are wasting their time.

“The vast majority of people would think that politically motivated complaints about seat belts are an inefficient use of resources,” he said.

Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister, head of the Conservative Party (unofficial the name “Tory”). Formerly Chief Secretary and Head of the Treasury of the United Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister, head of the Conservative Party (unofficial the name "Tory"). Formerly Chief Secretary and Head of the Treasury of the United Kingdom.