Police stopped rushing at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour the car: behind the wheel was a pit bull…

Near the American city of Seattle in Washington state, police chased vilasi on the road car, which is raced at speeds over 160 kilometers per hour and did not respond to signals to stop. In the end the car managed to stop, lay in her way with spike strip, lanced through the wheel.

The guards were shocked to see behind the wheel in the driver’s seat of a pit bull. His 51-year-old owner, Alberto Tito, Alejandro, who was under the influence of drugs, said that it teaches the dog to drive. He was sitting in the passenger seat, “helping” Pitbull steer and press the pedals. As informs edition Daily Mail, the man was arrested and taken to the hospital. The dog (who was a girl) were sent to an orphanage. Aggression against the police, he did not show.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter