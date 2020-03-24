Policeman sang for the people in the quarantine: a funny video from Spain

By Maria Batterbury

Полицейский спел для людей на карантине: забавное видео из Испании

In Spain, occupying the second place in Europe by the number of cases COVID-19 (as of 24 March, the country recorded 35 136 cases), the police songs, the support of people under quarantine.

Funny video on a social network posted “Voice of America”. “The police in Spain sing songs for people in quarantine. Algaida, Majorca”, — said in comments to the video.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the media released footage of the Spanish hospital where people with the coronavirus laying on the mattress right in the corridors of the hospital, waiting for medical help.

