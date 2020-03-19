Polish police asked the criminals not to break the law because of the pandemic

Polish police asked the criminals at the time of the pandemic coronavirus not to break the law. Militiamen promised to warn you when it will be possible to return to sin.

The strange call came on the police page in Facebook on March 17.

“The pandemic COVID-19, which has put before us many new challenges and caused panic… from us and other services expect help. Please stop all the criminal /shameful/ disgusting actions until further notice”, — wrote the press service of the police.

Thus militiamen thanked in advance potential violators of the law for their understanding and cooperation, and promised to individually notify you when you can return to illegal activities.

Netizens humor police is appreciated.

“Well, two weeks I can wait, since you ask,” wrote one commenter.