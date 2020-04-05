Polish scientists have created a slow infection COVID-19 substance

Scientists from the Jagiellonian University in the Polish city of Krakow announced the creation of a substance that slows down the infection coronavirus infection. This is stated in the message published on the website of the University.

The substance was created, including, under the leadership of virologist Professor of biotechnology, faculty of Krzysztof Parcha and Professor of the faculty of chemistry of Maria Novakovsky. The study was conducted in collaboration with scientists from the gdańsk University, Silesian center of heart diseases and groups of scientists from China.

Novelty is a chemical compound called HTCC. It slows down the infection not only COVID-19, but his “cousin” virus MERS-CoV.

“The tests were conducted, including using advanced system modeling a fully differentiated epithelium of the human respiratory system”, — stated in the message.

The drug is not yet approved for use in humans. Preliminary studies in rodents have shown that the introduction of this substance by means of inhalation toxicity or deterioration of lung function was observed.

HTCC created based on the combination of chitosan. The researchers found that this polymer binds to the protein spike, forming a “crown” for the virus and blocks its interaction with cell receptors and entry into cells.

“The results are a promising first step towards the preparation of the drug,” say the researchers.