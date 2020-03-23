Pompeo arrived in Afghanistan on unannounced visit

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Помпео прилетел в Афганистан с необъявленным визитом

U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo arrived in Afghanistan with an unannounced visit, reports Reuters.

According to the Agency, during the visit the head of the U.S. Department of state will meet with President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and his political opponent Abdullah Abdullah, who declared himself head of state.

Earlier, the US and Afghan terrorist Taliban signed a peace agreement. The us side has pledged to withdraw its and allied troops from Afghanistan for 14 months, subject to the agreement of the Taliban.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
