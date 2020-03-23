Pompeo arrived in Afghanistan on unannounced visit

U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo arrived in Afghanistan with an unannounced visit, reports Reuters.

According to the Agency, during the visit the head of the U.S. Department of state will meet with President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and his political opponent Abdullah Abdullah, who declared himself head of state.

Earlier, the US and Afghan terrorist Taliban signed a peace agreement. The us side has pledged to withdraw its and allied troops from Afghanistan for 14 months, subject to the agreement of the Taliban.